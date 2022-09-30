Freddie Gibbs Drops ‘$oul $old $eparately’ Ft. Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs has finally shared his long-awaited major label debut ‘$oul $old $eparately’ and said he’s “coming for album of the year.”

Freddie Gibbs is back with a new album, his first solo studio album in four years, $oul $old $eparately.

Released on Friday (Sept. 30), the project clocks in at nearly 45 minutes long and marks his first major release since signing to Warner Records.

The star-studded 16-track record features guest appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, Scarface, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. Frequent collaborators Madlib, The Alchemist, and James Blake assist with production alongside Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jahaan Sweet, and more.

Also on Friday, Freddie Gibbs also dropped the music video for “Space Rabbit, coinciding with the release of the record. Watch it below and stream $oul $old $eparately at the end of the page.

Freddie Gibbs – Space Rabbit

The title of the album refers to Freddie Gibb’s “refusal to compromise his morals or integrity under the pressures of the industry,” the label said in a press release.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Freddie Gibbs stopped by Funk Flex to freestyle over Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall in Love.” He told the DJ that he’s “coming for album of the year,” “like I did last year.”

The Gary, Indiana native earned a Best Rap Album Grammy nomination for Alfredo, his 2020 collaborative album with Alchemist.

$oul $old $eparately serves as a follow-up to Gibbs’ fourth album Freddie, released in 2018. Then came the joint records with Madlib, Bandana in 2018, and Alfredo with The Alchemist the following year.