Freddie Gibbs Involved In New Battle Over Child With Ex-Girlfriend

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Freddie Gibbs is facing a court battle over custody and child support with his ex-fiancee.
The “Old English” star welcomed daughter Irie with Erica Dickerson in 2015, but they have since split and she recently filed court papers seeking help in establishing custody and support rules after failing to reach a mutual agreement.
Specific details about Dickerson’s requests have not been revealed, but both parents will have to submit earnings and expense declarations to enable the judge to determine the amount of support.
Dickerson is the daughter of American footballer Eric Dickerson, an NFL Hall of Famer.
Spread the love