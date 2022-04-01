Freddie Gibbs Reimagines A Raekwon Classic For “Ice Cream” Featuring Rick Ross

Gangsta Gibbs adopts a sample also famously used by the Wu-Tang Clan member.

Freddie Gibbs is back with his latest single “Ice Cream.” The Indiana-bred emcee linked with Florida rapper Rick Ross for the Kenny Beats-produced track.

For his version of “Ice Cream,” Freddie Gibbs reimagines a classic 1995 song of the same name. Raekwon’s “Ice Cream” featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna lives on the critically-acclaimed Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… album.

Kenny Beats flipped parts of the same “A Time for Love” sample “Ice Cream” producer RZA used twenty-seven years ago. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh’s “A Time for Love” originally came out in 1980 on the Late Night Guitar album.

“Ice Cream” follows previous Freddie Gibbs releases such as “Gang Signs” featuring Schoolboy Q and “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss. Both of those collaborations dropped in 2021.

Gibbs is coming off Alfredo with The Alchemist earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2021 ceremony. The 39-year-old rhymer also teamed with Madlib for 2014’s Piñata and 2019’s Bandana. A forthcoming project titled Soul Sold Separately is in the works.

In addition to dropping new music, Freddie Gibbs recently made his feature film acting debut in Down With The King. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers also booked the Warner recording artist for the 2022 edition of the California event. Gibbs is scheduled to hit the Coachella stage on April 16 and April 23.