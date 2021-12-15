Freddie Gibbs Reportedly Beat Up By Jim Jones: Akademiks Reacts

DJ Akademiks clowned Freddie Gibbs after reports of a fight with Jim Jones “HE ALREADY CAUGHT A CASE OF DA BEATS??? WTFFFFFFF”

Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs ran into each other in Miami last night (Dec. 14) resulting in a fight, according to reports.

Vladtv say sources revealed that the pair and their respective crews got into it Monday night with Gibbs and his entourage coming out on the losing end. The clash began after they bumped into one another accidentally at the exclusive Miami eatery Prime 112.

Jim Jones and his people were exiting the restaurant as Freddie Gibbs and his crew made their way inside. According to Vladtv, Jim initiated a conversation, addressing some of the negative comments Gibbs has sent his way in the past. One of Jim’s entourage is then said to have punched Freddie Gibbs in the face before the “Alfredo” rapper began throwing blows himself. Freddie’s bodyguard also took some kicks and punches to the face during the fracas.

The two rappers have some history and traded words online in the past. Back in 2014, Gibbs called Jones a “wanna be Blood” gang member. Not long after that Gibbs was shot at while outside a Brooklyn record store, and just hours later, Jones was tweeting about the need to be careful in Brooklyn.

DJ Akademiks has his own social media beef with Freddie Gibbs and immediately reacted to the reports.

DJ Vlad tweeted a link to his report of the fight: “EXCLUSIVE: Freddie Gibbs and Crew Reportedly Beat Up by Jim Jones’ Crew at Prime 112”

Ak retweeted the post just six minutes later, clowning Gibbs in the process.

“WTF…. ME AND HIM WAS SUPPOSE TO HAVE A BOXING MATCH… HE ALREADY CAUGHT A CASE OF DA BEATS??? WTFFFFFFF”

He continued, “Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.”

