Freddie Gibbs talked about his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast where they discussed the comedian’s controversial use of the N-word.

In an interview with Vulture, Freddie Gibbs suggested he deserves more credit for speaking with Joe Rogan about the issue face-to-face. The veteran emcee also claimed their conversation was historic.

“I feel like n##### didn’t give me enough m############ credit for going on there and spanking Joe Rogan and telling him he can’t say n####,” he said. “People take that s### for granted. I stood up on behalf of Black people. They’re going to write that s### in the history books!”

The Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast after a montage of the comedian using the N-word resurfaced and spread on social media. Freddie Gibbs defended Joe Rogan but advised the comic to do more than just apologize.

Freddie Gibbs told Vulture the podcaster will follow through by making donations to atone for the offensive remarks.

“Joe is a real dude,” Freddie Gibbs said. “He’s going to do it. I got some projects he’s going to be a part of — a basketball initiative, some art-gallery opportunities. Joe ain’t just doing this because I told him to. He really wants to redeem himself and do some good stuff in the community. And that’s the point because we could cancel Joe Rogan, but then what the f### use would we have for him? We have to have conversations and move forward with s###.”

