Fredo Bang Concert Shot Up, 1 Killed, Two Arrested

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police turn to public to help bring justice to woman who died at concert.

Two suspects have been arrested after shooting up a Fredo Bang rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday morning.

ABC 7 reports Richard McGee, 31, and Aaron Warren, 28, were arrested as suspects.

Police believe there is probable cause to have the two men in custody, but neither of them have been charged. Law enforcement has them being held in Jackson County Jail.

The Feb. 5 shooting, according to Newport Police Department Police Chief Larry Dulaney and Lt. Mark Harmon, had one fatality and four people injured.

The person who lost her life was a 19-year-old woman.

At the time of publishing, the status of the four victims was not known, however, sources say one of them was flown to a hospital to receive additional treatment for his injuries.

More people are expected to be arrested in relation to the concert shooting. They are asking the public to help them identify others possibly connected to the incident.

Those with information or video of the shooting are asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722.

AllHipHop.com extends our condolences to the family of the woman whose life was lost in this incident.