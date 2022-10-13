Fredro Starr Launches ‘Behind The Grind’ Talk Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop artist #FredroStarr sits down with #PeterGunz, #Benzino, and #StickyFingaz.

Rapper/actor Fredro Starr is taking the reigns of a new limited talk show for the Impact Network. The Onyx member serves as the host for Behind The Grind.

Fredro Starr speaks with guests such as Hip Hop figures Peter Gunz and Benzino as well as fellow Onyx emcee Sticky Fingaz. Director Royal Jackson and producer Steve Marcano executive produced the series.

“Making Behind the Grind was a passion project for me,” says Fredro Starr. “I can finally check off talk show host from my bucket list with this incredible new show. Get excited as the best new talk show is on its way to Impact on October 29th.”

Behind the Grind is part of Impact’s original block of programming entitled “Super Saturdays” which began on August 3. Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Royal Jackson run the inspirational television network.

“After the success of Impact’s first original series Soul Food with Tara Wallace, I’m very excited to now launch Behind The Grind with Fredro Starr,” states Royal Jackson.

He continues, “Creatively, I developed and titled this show Behind The Grind, because often our society sees success as ‘ready-made’ and we forget the hardships and journey it takes to actually become successful. This show is not so much about what people have made, but what they’re made of.”

“Bringing Behind the Grind to television with Fredro was really exciting for me,” says Steven Marcano, the program’s co-executive producer.

Marcano adds, “Along with a new show premiering with Jennifer Hudson, and amazing talk show hosts such as Arsenio [Hall] and Montel [Williams] who came before us, this is a really exciting time to be shaking up the talk show industry with Fredro and we can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

Impact Network reaches a reported 80 million homes. The company has distribution deals with DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Cable Bahamas, Cox, and Altice USA.

Fredro Starr released over a dozen projects as part of the New York City-bred rap group Onyx. Additionally, Starr dropped the solo albums Firestarr, Don’t Get Mad Get Money, Made In The Streets, and Firestarr 2.

The 51-year-old entertainer also acted in films such as Strapped, Clockers, Sunset Park, Save the Last Dance, and Kill Box. Starr’s television résumé features appearances in Moesha, NYPD Blue, The Wire, Method & Red, Blade, and CSI: NY.