French Montana Gives Back 500 Canoes To African Community

The rapper has been giving back to the continent.

Morocco native French Montana is reportedly giving back to an African community in need. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the rap star donated 500 canoes to the Makoko community in Lagos State.

French recently shot a video for his new song, “Wish U Well” with Swae Lee and Nigerian singer Lojay, in the area. Makoko, which is a floating slum settlement located on Lagos Lagoon, is also called the “Venice of Africa.”

Montana said he could tell how important boats are to the community, particularly because water is such a lifeline and boats are especially important to get goods and services to the residents of Makoko.

“As an immigrant from Morocco, giving back to communities in Africa, the place that raised me, is so important,” he said. “When I was filming, I met local leaders who talked about the daily struggles and aspirations of the wider community. I was moved by their spirit and positivity, which inspired me to get involved and to help impact change.”

The artist is also donating $100,000 to the Morocco Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund, which will help water, food, shelter and medical support.

He put out a press release stating he’s partnering with Global Citizen and CARE to address the devastating earthquake that happened on Friday (September 8), about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest city of Marrakech.

The “Unforgettable” rapper also made the announcement during the Tuesday night’s (September 12) 2023 MTV VMAs.

“A want from to send light and love to Morocco,” he told Billboard. “It’s been a devastating earthquake that just hit over there. They still digging people from the ground. I am setting up an emergency fund.”