French Montana Buys A Huge Mansion In Hidden Hills, California

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star French Montana is moving into a pricey new mansion nestled in hidden hills, California.
French is the new owner of a 1.3 acre home that was formerly owned by NBA star Paul George.
French scored a deal on the Mansion after plunking down $8.4 million for the mansion, which was originally sold for about $9.4 million. Paul George still earned since he bought the hidden hills home for $7.4 million in 2016.
The Bronx, New York rapper’s new home is huge – clocking in at 16,000 square feet, giving French more than enough room to entertain his celebrity friends.
The mansion features a movie theater, game rooms, a wine cellar, an outdoor basketball court and kitchen, and a “Titanic master bedroom suite.”
In January, French put his Calabasas, California mansion which was previously owned by Selena Gomez, up for sale for $6.6 million.