French Montana Calls ‘They Got Amnesia’ His Most Special Album

The Bad Boy rep recruited Rick Ross, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and more for the project.

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana returned with his latest body of work. They Got Amnesia arrived today (November 19) via Bad Boy Entertainment/Epic Records.

Montana’s fourth full-length studio LP features John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto, and Lil Tjay.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” says French Montana. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know THEY GOT AMNESIA!”

Hitmaka and Rick Steele executive produced They Got Amnesia. The 20-track project follows 2013’s Excuse My French, 2017’s Jungle Rules, and 2019’s Montana.

An official music video for French Montana’s “Panicking” with Fivio Foreign dropped on November 5. Montana also released “Handstand” with Doja Cat and Saweetie as a single.

In addition, French Montana announced his second collaboration with the luxury apparel brand Ethika. Launching on November 20, the first of two pairs of limited-edition boxer underwear will be available at ethika.com. A second set is coming in February.