French Montana Discusses Upcoming Drake-Produced Documentary 

The ‘Montega’ album creator wants to tell his immigrant story.

French Montana recently sat down with Mike Tyson and Angie Martinez for the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. The conversation between the rap star, professional boxing legend, and Hip Hop radio icon included Montana providing details about an upcoming documentary.

Apparently, Canadian superstar Drake will be heavily involved in the creation of French Montana’s forthcoming autobiographical film. Montana spoke about Drake’s role for the project as well as the inspiration for the doc’s title.

“For Khadija. That’s for my mother,” said French Montana. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it.”

Montana added, “It’s a real immigrant story, coming from Africa. I’m from Morocco to the Hip Hop culture in the Bronx and really just being in culture shock. Not knowing English when I was 13 when I came. And from there, just taking it from that.”

Drake has experience producing television shows through his DreamCrew Entertainment production company. DreamCrew is one of the teams behind Netflix’s Top Boy series and HBO’s award-winning Euphoria teen drama. Additionally, French Montan and Drake collaborated several times on songs such as “No Shopping” and “No Stylist.”

French Montana Has Been Honored For His Philanthropic Work In Africa

Karim “French Montana” Kharbouch was born in Casablanca, Morocco before his family moved to the South Bronx in New York City. He raised his prominence in the NYC Hip Hip scene with the Coke Wave and Mac & Cheese mixtapes series.

In 2013, French Montana released his debut studio LP Excuse My French. The 38-year-old rhymer’s album discography also contains 2017’s Jungle Rules, 2019’s Montana, and 2021’s They Got Amnesia. Montana partnered with producer Harry Fraud for Montega in 2022.

Five years ago, Global Citizen named French Montana as the first rapper to serve as the international advocacy organization’s Global Citizen Ambassador. The 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala honored Montana with the Innovator Award for raising over $226 million for healthcare in the African nation of Uganda.

In addition, the year 2022 saw French Montana become the first African-born recording artist to earn an RIAA Diamond Award. 2017’s “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee officially reached the 10 million units sold milestone in the United States.