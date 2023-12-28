French Montana Flexes $200,000 Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

French Montana sat courtside at the Nets game wearing the Virgil Abloh-designed sneakers: “That’s a Lamborghini.”

French Montana has an enviable sneaker collection that includes a pair worth the equivalent of a luxury supercar.

The “Unforgettable” hitmaker was sitting courtside at the Nets game Wednesday (December 27) when he showed off his kicks.

“I got $200,000 on my feet,” French Montana boasted while panning the camera down to his Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. That’s a Lamborghini. Like my n#### Baby said, ‘That’s a Lil Duval plane on my feet.’”

French Montana paid tribute to the late designer in the caption, writing, “REST IN PEACE VIRGIL.”

Like French Montana, Fat Joe also has a pair of the highly coveted Virgil Abloh-designed sneakers that he refuses to sell because of their sentimental value.

“I got offers of up to $150,000 for this one pair of sneakers,” he explained during an Instagram Live in April. “Now, somebody offering you $150,000 for a pair of sneakers is almost like the devil is tap dancing, like the Sandman at the Apollo. If you gave me a gift, I could never sell a gift. It was a gift.”

He continued: “I don’t believe in selling it, but boy, is the temptation there. Somebody’s just dancing like this trying to give you 150 grand for a pair of sneakers that, by the way, you got for free.”

Meanwhile, French Montana reminded fans he has a new project coming early in the New Year. The fifth installment of his long-running Mac & Cheese mixtape series is due January 5.