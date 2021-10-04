French Montana Launches His Own Fragrance With Member Of Hennessy Family

French Montana has linked up with luxury designer Kilian Hennessy to design and market how own fragrance!

South Bronx rapper (by way of Casablanca, Morocco) French Montana is extending his brand outside of music.

The “All The Way Up” chart-topper has recently announced that he will be partnering with Kilian Hennessy to design the bottles for their products.

Kilian is a member of the historic Hennessy family, responsible for most of the Cognac in the world.

In an interview with WWD, he revealed that he “always wore Kilian scents.”

“Kilian is one of the finest luxury brands in the world with an exquisite level of taste, so it only made sense that we came together to make history.”

This partnership will allow French Montana to flex his muscle as a designer and collaborator.

He will not only be a celebrity endorser, but the rapper will also be lending his name and likeness to various promotions. His first project is working on a new bottle for the fragrance Angels’ Share.

“It’s been a journey selecting different molds for the bottle, and we’ve landed on a unique design that stands out,” he shared. “I really didn’t understand the level of how involved Kilian is with his incredible brand. From start to finish, he has guided me through his process and the way he runs his team.”

The limited-edition Angels’ Share by Kilian and French Montana will have a bottle featuring a gold-colored disk on the cap, engraved chains.

So what does it smell like?

He told WWD that the scent can be described as being “sophisticated” “fresh” “clean,” and “complex.”

French continued, “It is the right scent for a night on the town or stepping onto the red carpet.”

Killian says that this is a natural collaboration, right in line with his family’s association with rap musicians since the dawn of the culture, “My family name Hennessy has always been very, very intertwined with the U.S. Hip-Hop culture.”

According to the Whiskey Exchange, Hennessy as a brand is older than the United States of America. The spirit company was founded in 1765 by Richard Hennessy and is currently the largest Cognac producer in the world.

The company is formally known as LVMH – Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy and is one of the largest luxury goods companies in the world.