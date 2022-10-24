French Montana Honored For Raising $226 Million For Ugandan Healthcare 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

French Montana is being celebrated with the “Innovator” Award for his mission to provide healthcare and education in Uganda.

French Montana has been recognized for his innovative philanthropic work in Uganda where the Moroccan-born rapper has been raising money for healthcare.

The “Higher” hitmaker was honored during a ceremony on Thursday night (Oct. 20) at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala for raising over $226 million for healthcare in Uganda. His contributions to the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center were also celebrated. The clinic is a vital resource for new mothers and their babies, the only one in the remote location.

French Montana shared some images from the event and spoke on the importance of healthcare and education for all. Check out a video from the event at the end of the page.

French Montana Celebrates

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE ! Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. ✏️” he wrote. “Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.“

The rapper said he was honored to receive the award, recalling his own “humble beginnings growing up in Morocco,” and thanked his partners Global Citizen and Mama Hope, per TMZHiphop.

“PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn,” French Montana explained. “This reminds me of my humble beginnings growing up in Morocco when I didn’t know how to speak English.”

He added. “Education was fundamental to my journey immigrating to the U.S. and starting my career as an artist, which is why this work is so important to our youth.”

Meanwhile, in August, French Montana continued his mission in the healthcare field with a program to combat drug addiction. As reported by AllHipHop.com, French partnered with the Guardian Recovery Network, launching NAQI Healthcare. The initiative will offer in-home and private accommodation detoxification services.