French Montana Partners With Daniel’s Leather NYC To Sponsor Jacket Giveback

Women and children were blessed with leather jackets.

Rapper French Montana has stepped away from making hit records for a day to give back to the community. The chart-topping Bad Boy artist moved to make sure many don’t go cold, as the Northeast states go into the coldest part of the winter.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the “Ain’t Worried ‘Bout Nothin” rapper hosted a jacket giveaway in the South Bronx and Mott Haven section of the borough. The event was held at the Gaucho’s Gym at 478 Gerard Ave, The Bronx, NY, and focused on women and children.

200 members of the community were able to go in and select which jacket they wanted; however, these were not just any old jackets.

French Montana partnered with Daniel’s Leather NYC, a Manhattan shop whose celebrity clients included him, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, and style maker Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, according to Brooklyn News 12.

This comes a couple of weeks after a terrifying shooting during his music video.

AllHipHop.com reported during the shoot, ten people were shot.

One Twitter user wrote, “On January 5th, my nephew was filming for french montana in Miami when he & 9 others were tragically shot. My nephew is a good kid & we are in dire in need of your support & prayers.”

On January 5th, my nephew was filming for french montana in Miami when he & 9 others were tragically shot. My nephew is a good kid & we are in dire in need of your support & prayers. pic.twitter.com/V5MRqAGrmR — keke ✨ (@coolasskeke) January 19, 2023

The case is still developing.