French Montana Responds To Deb Antney Claiming Gucci Mane Stole His $5000

The Bronx native is calling fake news on the rumors of him getting finessed.

Did Gucci Mane really walk away with French Montana’s $5000 without recording a verse for the Coke Boys frontman? That is the story entertainment manager Deb Antney shared on the Drink Champs podcast.

“French didn’t really make it that well in Georgia,” Deb Antney told Drink Champ hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on the February 2021 episode.

She added, “Gucci didn’t like French. Because the first time he went into the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. He was just sitting in the studio, but Gucci was gone out the backdoor. Gucci just took the money and left.”

While speaking with 99Jamz this week, French Montana was asked about supposedly getting finessed out five grand by Gucci Mane years ago. The CB5 mixtape creator insisted Deb Antney was not telling the truth about the situation.

“I never did a verse with Gucci where he took my money and never did the verse. I think it was like 12 years ago. He did do the verse. The song was called ‘Straight Cash (Remix).’ We had put it out. I don’t know where people got that story from. Me and Gucci is good. Me and Gucci never had a problem,” said French Montana.

The 36-year-old, Morocco-born rapper added, “People just be trying to drag you into negative energy. That’s why I don’t like replying. There’s something said about me every day, so I be trying to stay in a positive way and make these hits.”

French Montana is currently promoting his “FWMGAB” music video which arrived on YouTube in June. At the top of 2021, the Bronx, New York representative dropped the visuals for “Hot Boy Bling” featuring Jack Harlow and Lil Durk. Montana also recently posted a preview of his guest feature on a remix of Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap.”