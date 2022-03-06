French Montana Settles 2021 Rape Lawsuit For An Undisclosed Amount

Rap star French Montana decided to settle a sexual assault lawsuit rather than take the issue to trial. Read more!

French Montana has settled a sexual assault lawsuit with a woman who claimed he attacked her in his home during COVID.

According to Radar Online, the celebrity rapper will not have to go to trial to face sexual assault charges after his accuser accepted compensation from his team for her emotional duress.

The anonymous accuser sued the “Famous” chart-topper over claimes he drugged and then raped her in his domicile after making music during a recording session.

Jane Doe sued the artist, Mansour Bennouna (his partner), and his label, Coke Boy Records.

Additional accusations against the three parties were filed on March 28th, 2018, for assault and battery, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence for the alleged incident.

Jane Doe alleged that French invited her to his home in Hidden Hills, California. While there, the young lady, at the urging of his entourage, started drinking alcohol before blacking out.

She said afterward, she remembered, “several men coming in and out of the bedroom” and that she knew who raped her. The Jane Doe accuser identified French Montana as “was one of the men who entered the room and sexually assaulted her.”

The outlet reported that the court documents have been filed revealing that the rapper settled the lawsuit with the woman after two years of the incident being in question, a week before they were set for trial on March 14th.

The documents suggest that the charges will be officially dismissed within the next week. The documents did not detail how much the settlement set the rapper back financially.

French Montana dished out the money because he could have faced up to eight years in jail if the woman had decided to pursue criminal charges.