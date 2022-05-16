Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

French Montana is going to have to come out of his deep pockets to pay for the actions of his aggressive German Shepherd! Read more!

A jury has found rapper French Montana responsible for the actions of his dog, Zane. The Bad Boy recording artist lost the almost four-year lawsuit against him regarding an altercation between his German Shepherd and a man.

According to TMZ, Juan Lomeli filed a complaint against the chart-topper after being bit by the canine. Lomeli, who was working for the artist at the time, said the dog lunged at him before biting his arm — causing severe pain.

The man said his injuries were so substantial that he missed work and the big money that comes from the type of work he does and the clients he services.

A jury awarded Lomeli $129,500 in damages, breaking down his award to $60k in non-economic loss (pain/suffering, etc.), $39,500 in past economic loss, and another $30k for future non-economic loss.

This comes after French Montana has released new music.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, he dropped a video with Kodak Black for the song, “Mopstick.” Filmed before the Haitian rapper cut off the dreads, the video was filled with scenes from the corner store, weird little gremlins, and an entire swamp scene with

There is no statement from Montana, who made an appearance at the Billboard Awards, about the recent loss nor from his dog.