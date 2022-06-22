Frenchie, Who Helped Discover Nicki Minaj, Convicted Of Burglary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka’s cousin Frenchie faces 25 years in prison for his involvement in a home invasion in Shirley, New York.

Frenchie, a former affiliate of Gucci Mane, was convicted for his role in a home invasion.

According to FOX 5 New York, Frenchie was convicted of three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary. The 37-year-old rapper faces up to 25 years in prison.

Frenchie, whose real name is Gregg Hogan, was one of seven men who invaded a home in Shirley, New York in May 2021. Authorities said the suspects broke into the house based on incorrect intel that $100,000 worth of marijuana was inside.

An autistic teen and his parents were sleeping when the suspects broke into their home. The burglars reportedly held the victims at gunpoint while searching the house.

One of the burglars pistol-whipped the 18-year-old son when he didn’t respond quickly enough to orders. The attack left lacerations on his face.

The burglars were only able to steal a bit of money and an iPhone. Police said Frenchie participated in the home invasion and served as the crew’s getaway driver.

Frenchie was one of four men charged for their involvement in the crime. Donte Thomas, 24, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Brayan Medrano, 19, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree attempted burglary.

Miguel Ruiz, 29, was apprehended after fleeing to Florida. Authorities haven’t caught the rest of the suspects.

Frenchie is perhaps best known for helping Nicki Minaj in the early stages of her career. He introduced the Hip Hop star to her former manager Debra Antney, who is Frenchie’s aunt and Waka Flocka’s mother.