Fulton County D.A. Puts Atlanta Rappers On Notice

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis denied targeting Atlanta rappers but said she’ll continue to use rap lyrics to prosecute people.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued a warning to Atlanta rappers at a press conference on Monday (August 29).

Willis said she will continue to use rap lyrics to prosecute alleged criminals. The D.A. spoke to reporters following the indictment of 26 Drug Rich gang members in a RICO case.

“I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis declared.

Willis also denied claims that she’s targeting Atlanta rappers.

“I’m not targeting anyone,” she said. “However, you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible.”

Willis told Atlanta rappers to avoid detailing illegal activity on songs if they don’t want it used as evidence against them.

“People can continue to be angry about it,” she said. “I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used or at least get out of my county.”

According to Willis, the Drug Rich gang was responsible for violent home invasions and burglaries. They targeted celebrities such as NFL wide receiver Calvin Ridley and reality TV star Marlo Hampton.

Atlanta rapper RX Hector revealed he’s not involved in the RICO case against Drug Rich. He addressed the indictment after seeing his name brought up on social media.

“The internet is pitiful,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Stop mentioning my name about charges that I’m not being indicted on. I have a family, a reputation besides rap, most of y’all never support me but everybody reposting sumn BS accusation.”