Funk Flex Responds to Conway The Machine Calling Him A “Gatekeeper” 

Conway The Machine called out Funk Flex and other New York-based DJs for “gatekeeping” during a recent live stream on Instagram. In a lengthy rant, the Griselda rapper complained about DJs in the city being “lame clowns” that are out of touch.
“New York, in my opinion, man you gotta get them old n##### up out the way like Flex and them n##### man,” Conway said during the stream. “You know what I mean? Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh. Good thing I don’t need y’all n##### cause if I needed y’all n##### y’all n##### would be fake stifling my groove.”
He continued, “You weirdo DJ n##### think that you run New York n####. Y’all is lame clowns. I hate m########### the media. I hate you DJ n#####. Not all of ’em. Just some of y’all n##### in New York City man. Y’all n##### just be doing weirdo s### bruh…like for real y’all gotta move out the way man.”
Funk Flex caught wind of Conway’s comments and responded by reposting a clip with his own commentary in the caption.
“HAHAHA! HUH? 😂😂😂😂 WHY DO I GET ON THE NERVES OF MULTI PLATINUM / WORLD WIDE TOURING ARTIST LIKE GRISELDA? MANAGED BY ROCKNATION AND SIGNED TO EMINEM / INTERSCOPE?” he questioned. “IM OLD.. OVER THE HILL… IRRELEVANT… PLUS IM NOT IN TUNE WITH THE NEW GENERATION! 🤷🏽♂️ MY SUPPORT IS PRETTY MUCH USELESS! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WHY DO I MAKE SO MANY PEOPLE SO UPSET?”
Conway The Machine Agrees To A Debate
He then tagged Conway The Machine in the comment section, challenging him to a debate. “What we doin?” replied the Buffalo native.
Funk Flex then came back with another post, calling out Conway for his industry connections. He also suggested he was a washed-up lyricist who had “every resource possible” in his career. “I think you have peaked my guy,” he added. Check out the post below.