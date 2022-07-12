Funk Flex Responds to Conway The Machine Calling Him A “Gatekeeper” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Funk Flex challenged Conway The Machine to a debate after the rapper said we “gotta get rid of” New York DJs and called them “gatekeepers.”

Conway The Machine called out Funk Flex and other New York-based DJs for “gatekeeping” during a recent live stream on Instagram. In a lengthy rant, the Griselda rapper complained about DJs in the city being “lame clowns” that are out of touch.

“New York, in my opinion, man you gotta get them old n##### up out the way like Flex and them n##### man,” Conway said during the stream. “You know what I mean? Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh. Good thing I don’t need y’all n##### cause if I needed y’all n##### y’all n##### would be fake stifling my groove.”

He continued, “You weirdo DJ n##### think that you run New York n####. Y’all is lame clowns. I hate m########### the media. I hate you DJ n#####. Not all of ’em. Just some of y’all n##### in New York City man. Y’all n##### just be doing weirdo s### bruh…like for real y’all gotta move out the way man.”

Funk Flex caught wind of Conway’s comments and responded by reposting a clip with his own commentary in the caption.

“HAHAHA! HUH? 😂😂😂😂 WHY DO I GET ON THE NERVES OF MULTI PLATINUM / WORLD WIDE TOURING ARTIST LIKE GRISELDA? MANAGED BY ROCKNATION AND SIGNED TO EMINEM / INTERSCOPE?” he questioned. “IM OLD.. OVER THE HILL… IRRELEVANT… PLUS IM NOT IN TUNE WITH THE NEW GENERATION! 🤷🏽‍♂️ MY SUPPORT IS PRETTY MUCH USELESS! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WHY DO I MAKE SO MANY PEOPLE SO UPSET?”

Conway The Machine Agrees To A Debate

He then tagged Conway The Machine in the comment section, challenging him to a debate. “What we doin?” replied the Buffalo native.

Funk Flex then came back with another post, calling out Conway for his industry connections. He also suggested he was a washed-up lyricist who had “every resource possible” in his career. “I think you have peaked my guy,” he added. Check out the post below.