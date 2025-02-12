Furious Isla Fisher Urges Followers To Dump Kanye West For Good

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Isla Fisher urged her followers to cut ties with Kanye West after the rapper promoted his new s#######-laden merchandise, drawing widespread condemnation.

Actress Isla Fisher publicly denounced Kanye West, urging her social media followers to stop supporting him after he posted antisemitic content and began selling a T-shirt featuring a s#######.

The “Wedding Crashers” star took to Instagram today (February 11), condemning Kanye West, also known as Ye, for his offensive statements and actions.

She shared a screenshot of West’s only available merchandise—a plain white T-shirt emblazoned with the Nazi symbol—and pleaded with her followers to stop engaging with him online.

“Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye?” Fisher wrote alongside the image. “Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?”

In a blunt conclusion, the Australian actress added, “F### this monster forever. No tolerance for this s###.”

West’s latest controversy erupted over the weekend when he flooded social media with antisemitic and racist rhetoric, causing widespread backlash.

His spree of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, included messages in which he referred to himself as a Nazi and declared his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye West described the s####### T-shirt as his “greatest performance art piece thus far.”

During the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 9), Kanye West released an unconventional advertisement shot on his iPhone, directing viewers to visit his Yeezy website.

When users arrived, they found that all previous inventory had been removed, with only the s#######-emblazoned shirt available for purchase. Shopify has confirmed they have canceled his account.

Fisher wasn’t the only public figure speaking out.

Singer Charlie Puth also took to Instagram with a desperate plea for the “Flashing Lights” artist to stop spreading dangerous rhetoric, writing, “@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a s####### on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE.”

Additionally, “Friends” actor David Schwimmer directed his frustration at Elon Musk, calling for the tech mogul to intervene and remove West’s account from X, citing the real-world consequences of allowing his hate speech to spread.

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” Schwimmer wrote.

As outrage spread, X deactivated the rapper’s account, though it remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary or permanent.

West’s controversial behavior has cost him lucrative deals in the past. In 2022, Adidas severed ties with him after similar antisemitic remarks, ending a billion-dollar collaboration.

His latest behavior has again reignited calls for brands and platforms to disassociate entirely from him.