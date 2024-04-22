Future Becomes Fifth Rapper With Ten No. 1 Albums, Tying Eminem

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z still holds the record followed by Drake and Ye.

Future and Metro Boomin have the most popular album in America. The rapper/producer duo’s We Still Don’t Trust You dethroned Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter for the No. 1 spot.

We Still Don’t Trust You opened atop the Billboard 200 chart with 127,500 first-week units. The studio LP took the pole position three weeks after Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You led the rankings.

Future has 10 chart-topping projects on the Billboard 200. That total puts him in a fourth-place tie with Eminem for Hip-Hop artists. Eminem reached that milestone with 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

Jay-Z holds the all-time record for most No. 1 albums by a rapper. The Brooklyn-raised mogul has 14 Billboard 200 leaders. Drake comes in second with 13, followed by Kanye “Ye” West with 11.

Future and Metro Boomin recruited The Weeknd, Brownstone, Ty Dolla $ign, J. Cole, Lil Baby and A$AP Rocky as guest features for the We Still Don’t Trust You LP. Metro handled the production for the entire body of work.

We Still Don’t Trust You is the sequel to We Don’t Trust You which dropped in March. The original We Don’t Trust You also landed at No. 1. on the Billboard 200. Future and Metro Boomin’s first full-length collaborative album collected 251,000 first-week units.