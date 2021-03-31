Future, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk & More Tapped For 2021 Hard Summer Music Festival

(AllHipHop News)
The 2020 outdoor concert circuit was shut down in America as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears the festival season is finally back. San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center is set to host a major showcase later this year.
HARD Events has announced the 2021 return of its flagship event – the HARD Summer Music Festival. The lineup is filled with some of the top Hip Hop and electronic music acts at the moment.
Future, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Iann Dior, Lil Durk, Rubi Rose, and DJ Scheme are among the artists who have been announced as performers. Festivalgoers will get to see the stars across five different outdoor stages.
The 2021 HARD Summer Music Festival is scheduled for July 31 and August 1. HARD organizers are working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines.
Passes for the HARD Summer Music Festival go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 am PT at HardSummer.com. General admission: (1 day) $19.99 deposit, $89 full price – (2 day) $9.95 deposit, $159 full price.