Future, 6ix9ine, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa & Cardi B Lead YouTube’s List Of 2020 Top Trending Music Videos

(AllHipHop News)
Hip Hop acts monopolized American YouTube trends in 2020, according to the numbers coming out from the 15-year-old service. Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake (1.3 billion views) ranked at #1 for the year-end tally of Top Music Videos in the United States.
Future and Drake’s joint effort was followed by 6ix9ine’s “Gooba” (639 million views), Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” (185 million views), NLE Choppa’s “Walk Em Down” featuring Roddy Ricch (153 million views), and Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion (298 million views).
Top Music Videos (U.S.)
- Future – “Life is Good” ft. Drake
- Tekashi 6ix9ine – “Gooba”
- Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
- NLE Choppa – “Walk Em Down” ft. Roddy Ricch
- Cardi B – “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Drake – “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Lil Top”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
The overall U.S. Top Trending Video for 2020 belongs to the Netflix Is A Joke channel’s “8:46 – Dave Chappelle” (29 million views). The legendary comedian’s “impromptu purging of feelings and thoughts” beat out Mark Rober’s “Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder” (49 million views) and Saturday Night Live‘s “First Debate Cold Open” (29 million views).
YouTube reports the Top 10 Trending Videos (U.S.) were watched more than 356 million times for a combined total of about 48 million hours. MrBeast, Dream, ZHC, SSSniperwolf, Tiko, Chloe Ting, JoshDub, The Royalty Family, LazarBeam, and James Charles made up the Top 10 Creators (U.S.) for the last twelve months.
Top Trending Videos (U.S.)
- Netflix Is A Joke – “8:46, Dave Chappelle”
- Mark Rober – “Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder”
- SNL – “First Debate Cold Open”
- JeffreeStar – “We Broke Up”
- MrBeast – “I Bought The World’s Largest Firework”
- NikkieTutorials – “I’m Coming Out.”
- Dream- “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE”
- NBC – “Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes”
- Dude Perfect – “Quarantine Stereotypes”
- SomeGoodNews – “Some Good News with John Krasinski – Ep 1”