Rapper Future Launches a New Clothing Line ‘Life Is A High’

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Cash, is known not only for his music but also for his signature style choices. This summer, after riding the wave of his hit album High Off Life, he took his love for fashion and combined it will the success of the Billboard-charting project.
“Life Is A High” is the Haitian American’s new clothing line that mixes smiles faces with vibey designs that seem more Woodstock than Kirkwood. In a very short time, the collection of streetwear has gained some popularity — even outside of his traditional fanbase— getting promoted on the high fashion editorial site, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). Considered the “bible of fashion,” for “Life Is A High” to receive validation from such an esteemed fashion trade where major advertising agencies, socialites, and influencers clock their favorite brands is a huge thing. But when has Future done anything that is not huge?
“Life is good… It’s a blessing to wake up another day and have the chance to better yourself it’s easy to forget that with all the madness happening in the world,” He shares. “I want this collection to remind us we can still be high off life. The colors, the fabrics, the artwork all represent this concept with comfort.”
Now the line is available online, and within hours of its launch, articles are already sold out. And extension from his other company Freebandz, LLC, this all-American made unisex collection can be found at here. Cop quickly before all of his hot sweatshirts and bottoms are all sold out… and from the looks of things that will be in the near future!