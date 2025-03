Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future went all out for his daughter Londyn’s Sweet 16 with a star-studded bash featuring performances by Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and more.

The lavish event, held in the heart of Atlanta, was a Hip-Hop dream come true, complete with a private concert headlined by Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Mariah The Scientist and Future himself.

Londyn shared clips on social media highlighting her multiple wardrobe changes throughout the night and even joined the artists on stage, dancing and celebrating alongside her famous father.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Future gifted Londyn a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Earlier in the week, Future had already begun spoiling Londyn, treating his daughter to a swanky birthday dinner and surprising her with flowers, setting the stage for the weekend’s grand celebration.

The Atlanta rapper is no stranger to fatherhood. He has eight children by eight different women, including five sons and three daughters, ranging in age from 4 to 21.

Among the mothers of his children are well-known personalities such as singer Ciara, Joie Chavis, Eliza Reign and Brittni Mealy.

Meanwhile, Future is gearing up to drop a new project following a prolific 2024.

In 2024, Future teamed up with Metro Boomin for two back-to-back collaborative albums: We Don’t Trust You (March 22) and We Still Don’t Trust You (April 12). Later in the year, he dropped Mixtape Pluto on September 2. All three projects debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In late January, Future teased an upcoming release, hinting at a “new tape” on social media. He fueled anticipation earlier this month, telling fans: “album bout to b [fire] trust me.”