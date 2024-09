Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mark your calendars for September 20 and pre-save/pre-add now.

Future has finally put a date on the release of his highly anticipated MIXTAPE PLUTO project after delivering a flurry of snippets.

On Wednesday (September 11), the diamond-certified, 3x-Grammy Award-winning rapper formally shared details of his new project, including what appears to be the cover artwork. “F*** the publicity I got this out the mud MIXTAPE PLUTO 9-20-24,” Future wrote in the caption of the post.

Along with publicizing the September 20 release date of the project, Future also shared the pre-save/pre-add link for the mixtape and dropped multiple new products via his official website FREEBANDZ.com, such as physical CD copies of MIXTAPE PLUTO. Additional items include bundles with limited edition t-shirts, and two vinyl variants in both black and green.

The comments section of the post promptly erupted with messages of support from Future’s close associates such as his FREEBAND GANG signee Doe Boy, among others.

“It’s crazy u still getting better & better after all this time, built different [goat emoji],” Doe Boy wrote in a comment. Chief Keef’s artist Lil Gnar also chimed in, adding, “Streets ready 4 it.”

Throughout the past month, Future has continued to give fans a glimpse into the world of MIXTAPE PLUTO with the release of new teasers, including a snippet for the song “TOO FAST.” Future also previously shared clips for various tracks purportedly appearing on the mixtape, including a snippet of his collaboration with Travis Scott, which ignited a frenzy across social media over the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, Future wrapped up a sold-out arena run with Metro Boomin, the critically acclaimed WE TRUST YOU TOUR. The run saw the two superstars traverse across North America – including historic nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and Los Angeles’ brand-new Intuit Dome. Billboard called the show “a testament to how deep Future’s catalog and bag of hits really is” while GQ celebrated the fact that “two great albums and a rejuvenated live show confirm Future’s powers are as strong as they’ve ever been.”

Appropriately titled, the tour was in support of Future and Metro Boomin’s explosive, chart-topping collaborative albums released earlier this year, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and its follow-up, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. The albums highlight the duo’s magnetic chemistry–which Rolling Stone calls “seamless”–and went on to capture the entire music industry’s attention, piquing competitive interests in ways not seen in years. The albums officially landed Future his ninths and tenth number 1 albums on the Billboard 200, while the single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar spent a blistering 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This run became, as Billboard stated, “the biggest story in rap.”