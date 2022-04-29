Future Drops New Album “I Never Liked You” Ft. Drake, Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna & More 

Future returns with the follow-up to 2020’s High Off Life album, delivering the feature-packed “I Never Liked You.”

After a two-year absence, Future is back with another album, returning with his ninth studio LP I Never Liked You.

The 16-track project arrived at midnight (Apr. 29) and includes features from Drake, Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Tems, EST Gee, Kodak Black. Drizzy features twice on the project appearing on ‘I’m The One,” and on “Wait For U,” with Tems.

The Atlanta legend told fans what to expect from his new music during his recent GQ feature. “I’m putting myself out there,” he revealed, adding, “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe…I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”

The so-called “King Of Toxicity” also wanted to share a more “vulnerable” side with his fans. “Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard,” Future expressed. “Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable.”

Stream I Never Liked You below on Spotify or here on Apple Music.

Tracklist

1. 712PM

2. I’m Dat N*gga

3. Keep It Burnin ft. Kanye West

4. For a Nut ft. Gunna and Young Thug

5. Puffin on Zooties

6. Gold Stacks

7. Wait For U ft. Drake and Tems

8. Love You Better

9. Massaging Me

10. Chickens ft. EST Gee

11. We Jus Wanna Get High

12. Voodoo feat. Kodak Black

13. Holy Ghost

14. The Way Things Going

15. I’m On One ft. Drake

16. Back to the Basics