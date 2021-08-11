Future Raises Concern Over Explicit Text Allegedly Sent To His Son

Brittni Mealy, the mom of one of Future’s many children, claims the rap star sent a crazy text message to one of his kids he hasn’t seen in over 3 months!

Did Future tell his son, Prince, that the child’s mother was a “hoe?”

According to several text messages intercepted and publicly posted by kid’s mom, Brittni Mealy, the father of eight most certainly did. And she believes that he is trashing her to their son because she doesn’t want to give him none anymore.

On Tuesday, August 10, Mealy posted the images on social media — screenshots of the exchange from father to the young son.

One of the alleged text messages read from the “Mask Off” rapper said, “Tell your mom.”

Prince, the 8-year-old, replied, “Tell my mom what.”

“Buy u some clothes,” the Atlanta native typed. The child replied, “Dad.”

This is when allegedly added, “Your mother is a hoe!”

The media outlet The Shade Room posted the screenshots of the familial back and forth. Apparently, provided by Mealy and showing the full conversation in detail.

Future got wind of the posting and dropped a blue cap emoji in the comment section.

But is this “cap” or a rapper trying to save face?

This is not the first time he has called one of his eight baby mommas (Jessica Smith, Mealy, India J, Ciara, Joie Chavis, Eliza Seraphin, and two women who have not yet been named) a derogatory slur.

While he denies that this is true, Mealy took to her IG story and wrote, “Definitely NOT CAP! “it definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DON’T WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED! On GAWD YOU SAID IT. THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children!”

She blasted him for being a deadbeat — painting him to be corny AF because he is so rich— by saying that he hasn’t seen his elementary school aged son in three months, despite living in the same state.

“I can keep going! Got a refund on his school clothes today!” she shared.

She also addressed him calling her a “Hoe.”

“Petty cause someone don’t want to be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!” she ended. “I have been soooo nice and calm I’m tired now!! But I’m chill! I do not play about my kids. I’m a mother first and always. Always go stand up for mine!”

Future if this is true … you ought to be ashamed of yourself.