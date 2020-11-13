Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop ‘Pluto X Baby Pluto’ Project

(AllHipHop News)
Future and Lil Uzi Vert have been teasing the idea of a joint project for a while. This week, the duo released a trailer for something coming on Friday the 13th.
It turns out Future and Uzi had a 16-track LP titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. The album, which was executive produced by DJ Esco, dropped today and quickly became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
PLUTO X BABY PLUTO OUT NOW 🛸🦅https://t.co/NY40aUsmoI pic.twitter.com/uTuYXclAOK
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 13, 2020
Pluto x Baby Pluto follows the Atlanta rhymer and the Philadelphia rhymer joining forces for “Patek” and “Over Your Head” earlier this year. Neither record made it onto the final collaborative effort.
Future has created full bodies of work with other artists in the past. His catalog includes What a Time to Be Alive with Drake, Super Slimey with Young Thug, and Wrld on Drugs with Juice Wrld. His solo album, High Off Life, came out in May.
Pluto x Baby Pluto is Lil Uzi Vert’s third project of 2020. In March, he let loose Eternal Atake and its deluxe version Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2. The Generation Now signee also appeared on 2020 songs with Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gunna, and more.