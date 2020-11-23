Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ Debuts In The Top 5

(AllHipHop News)
Pluto x Baby Pluto was not able to take the top spot on the latest Billboard 200 album chart. Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s first collaborative effort was blocked from #1 by AC/DC’s Power Up.
The veteran rockers pulled in 117,000 equivalent album units in Power Up’s first week of release. Pluto x Baby Pluto opened at #2 with 105,000 total units and 136 million on-demand streams.
Respectively, both Future and Lil Uzi Vert earned their second Top 10 project of 2020. Uzi’s Eternal Atake debuted at #1 in March. Future’s High Off Life debuted at #1 in May.
Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200 rankings, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon slipped from #2 to #5. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die remained at #7. The Kid Laroi’s F### Love dropped six positions to #9.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Until I Return landed at #10 (31,000 first-week units). It is the Baton Rouge-raised rapper’s fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 this year following Top (#1), 38 Baby 2 (#1), and Still Flexin, Still Steppin (#2).