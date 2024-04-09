Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” Remains At No. 1 For Second Week

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Like That” held onto the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Future and Metro Boomin’s single featuring Kendrick Lamar remains the most popular song in America for the second consecutive week.

Last week saw “Like That” debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The viral track also scored a two-week reign atop the Streaming Songs (46.1 million streams), Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

“Like That” became Future and Kendrick Lamar’s third No. 1 song of their respective careers. The collaboration is Metro Boomin’s first Hot 100 chart-topper as a lead recording artist.

Future previously earned No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy.” Kendrick Lamar’s catalog also includes the No. 1 songs “Humble” and “Bad Blood.”

Kendrick Lamar became a trending topic on social media for several days after the release of “Like That” on March 26. The PGLang co-founder called out Drake and J. Cole on the Metro Boomin-produced track.

On Friday (April 5), J. Cole fired back at Lamar with the “7 Minute Drill” response record. However, Cole apologized for dissing his longtime collaborator while performing at his 2024 Dreamville Festival.

“Like That” lives on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You collaborative album. The rapper-producer pairing plans to drop We Still Don’t Trust You on Friday (April 12).