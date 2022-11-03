Future Purchases A $16.3 Million MEGA Mansion In Miami

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Future was NOT lying when he said “Life is good.” He just plunked down $16 million on a MEGA mansion in Miami!

When you talk about the lifestyle of Hip-Hop’s rich and famous, few people do it bigger than Future.

And now, Mr. Gucci Flip Flops is about to make so many people mad— purchasing a whole estate on his haters.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta native paid $16.3 million for a property on Allison Island in Miami Beach.

One might wonder what 10 figures would get the rapper.

Future’s real estate portfolio now includes a 7-bedroom mansion on 8,897 square feet with a view of the blue waters surrounding the island.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman was the agent that sold the property to the star. Jordan Karp, his representative, handled the sale multi-million-dollar sale.

One of the most lavish amenities of the home is a full wet bar and wine fridge in the master bedroom. Also in the bedroom are two large walk-in closets and a private balcony spanning the entire length of the home.

Future, who is currently in conflict with one of his children’s mothers, will have plenty of room for his personal basketball team, consisting of Future Zahir, Hendrix, Londyn, Jakobi, Reign, Prince, and Kash Wilburn, to play.

The backyard alone will be great for hosting his kids and entertaining some adults. In it, he has a pool, a spa, several dining areas, and even a port where he can park a yacht.

He told us before… “Life is Good!”