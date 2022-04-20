Future Remodels His Alma Mater Columbia High School’s Weight Room

Future used some of his millions of dollars to help a local school make much-needed renovations to the weight room!

Atlanta native Future has used some of his millions of dollars to help a local school make much-needed renovations to the facility.

According to Alive 11, the “Flip Flop” rapper dropped a bag to remodel the Columbia High School’s weight room, an effort that will support the campus’ athletic department.

Students were pleased with the updates and the celebrity donor, taking pictures to flex on some of the other schools in the area.

Future, an alumna of the school who graduated in 2002, partnered with his sister, Tia Wilburn, and his Freewishes Foundation to support the funding of the project.

Ironically, according to the DeKalb County School District, Future was classmates with the current football coach Gregory Barnett at the school.

“I reached out to him, he asked what the need was, and we were definitely in need of a weight room,” Barnett said. “He and his team came in and evaluated the situation, and they blessed us with brand new equipment. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m very excited.”

Columbia High means a lot to the family. In addition to Future going there, so did his sister (C’03) and his mother (C’83).

Tia Wilburn said, “They have a growing athletic program here, so we wanted to do whatever we could to help the kids accelerate, and our way was redoing the weight room.”

“I’m looking forward to going to the games this upcoming season and seeing how they’re working out in the weight room and how it’s paying off on the field.”

“It equates to getting stronger and preventing injuries,” Barnett continued. “The weight room is definitely a part of our program, and we’re looking forward to maybe winning a few more games due to having a nicer weight room.”

In the past, they have given back through sponsored events, workshops, and scholarships to seniors.

Columbia Principal Dr. Derrica Boochee-Davis said, “Schools can only be as great as those who pour into it. So, them valuing what Columbia provided them as they grew up, and then giving back to other students is idealistic. We are so grateful and honored.”