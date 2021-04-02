Future Sales Of Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Blocked By Nike

(AllHipHop News)
Fans of Lil Nas X will be disappointed to learn his “Satan Shoes” are being shelved – for now.
Nike just won an injunction against MSCHF, the company producing a limited run of 666 pairs of the “Satan Shoes.”
The sneaker giant sued MSCHF for trademark infringement after controversy erupted over the kicks, which are meant to promote Lil Nas X’s latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name.)”
The tricked out Air Max 97’s feature pentagrams and drops of real human blood in the soles.
Nike feared the Satan Shoes would cause confusion in the marketplace and have people thinking they endorsed the devilish sneakers.
The preliminary injunction is a temporary win for Nike, although the damage could be done – since all 666 pairs sold out within minutes of being offered up for sale.
The video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” has been creating a firestorm of controversy, due to the satanic themes throughout the video, which features the “Old Town Road” rapper giving a lap dance with Satan in hell.
Lil Nas X seemed to be prepared for the controversy his new video would cause.
He responded to a backlash from conservatives, religious zealots, and other people who felt he was exploiting the young fan base that follows the rapper.
Lil Nas X, who still holds the Billboard record for the longest #1 single in the history of the music business with “Old Town Road,” had strong words for his detractors who claimed his video, which has 67 million views already, was proof of the downfall of humanity.
we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo https://t.co/PW9Szwd8KB
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021