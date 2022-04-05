Future Teases Dropping New Album

Is the southerner close to dropping another body of work?

Future has not released an official studio LP since 2020’s High Off Life. It appears the Freebandz leader is ready to let loose another full-length project.

Early this morning, Future teased dropping a collection of new music. The Atlanta-bred rap star mentioned on Twitter that fellow Atlanta rapper Young Scooter had a request for him.

“Scooter said drop album this month 🤔,” tweeted Future at 2:21 am ET. Around two hours later, the Epic recording artist also tweeted, “Major heat coming fast.”

High Off Life came out in May 2020. The former #1 album features Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, DaBaby, and Lil Baby.

Future’s catalog includes other chart-topping projects such as DS2, Evol, Future, Hndrxx, and The Wizrd. He also created What a Time to Be Alive with Drake, Super Slimey with Young Thug, Wrld on Drugs with Juice WRLD, and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert.

Additionally, Future went on a historic mixtape run between 2014 and 2015. The Trap music legend dropped the classic tapes Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights during that period. Plus, Purple Reign landed in 2016.