Future Teases Dropping New Album

Future has not released an official studio LP since 2020’s High Off Life. It appears the Freebandz leader is ready to let loose another full-length project.
Early this morning, Future teased dropping a collection of new music. The Atlanta-bred rap star mentioned on Twitter that fellow Atlanta rapper Young Scooter had a request for him.
“Scooter said drop album this month 🤔,” tweeted Future at 2:21 am ET. Around two hours later, the Epic recording artist also tweeted, “Major heat coming fast.”
High Off Life came out in May 2020. The former #1 album features Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, DaBaby, and Lil Baby.
Future’s catalog includes other chart-topping projects such as DS2, Evol, Future, Hndrxx, and The Wizrd. He also created What a Time to Be Alive with Drake, Super Slimey with Young Thug, Wrld on Drugs with Juice WRLD, and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert.
Additionally, Future went on a historic mixtape run between 2014 and 2015. The Trap music legend dropped the classic tapes Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights during that period. Plus, Purple Reign landed in 2016.