Future To Headline Haiti Benefit Concert In Miami

The Republic of Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14. Twelve days later, the Caribbean nation is still reeling from the devastating national disaster.

According to reports, the death toll has risen to more than 2,200 with over 12,200 people injured and over 50,000 homes destroyed. Atlanta Hip Hop artist Future is looking to provide some assistance to the citizens of Haiti.

Future is scheduled to headline a benefit concert to support relief efforts. Philadelphia-bred recording artist Lil Uzi Vert and friends are also listed as performers for the show.

The charitable event will take place at the Oasis Wynwood in Miami, Florida on Friday, September 3. General admission tickets are on sale at www.tixr.com. Attendees must be 21 or over.

A description for the Miami Benefit Concert For Haiti reads:

This is a benefit concert intended to directly support relief efforts for the people of Haiti following the earthquake which struck on August 14th. At a magnitude of 7.2, this is the deadliest earthquake and natural disaster of 2021. Haiti will need significant support and resources from the global community as the human impact of the tragedy continues to unfold. www.tixr.com

Haitian Prime Minister/acting President Ariel Henry said his country is “physically and mentally devastated” following the destructive earthquake. Haiti was already dealing with a political crisis after former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the capital city of Port-au-Prince on July 7.