G-Eazy Arrested For Assault In NYC

The “No Limit” hitmaker is once again accused of fighting at a club.

Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum is the latest rapper facing legal trouble. The Oakland-based recording artist was taken into custody in New York City for allegedly being involved in a brawl at a nightclub.

According to TMZ, G-Eazy was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with a physical altercation at the Boom Boom Room in Manhattan. G-Eazy and members of his entourage are accused of getting into a fight with another group of men.

One person was allegedly hit in the head with a bottle which caused the man to go to the hospital for treatment. Another individual claimed he was punched by G-Eazy outside of the venue. That man reportedly refused medical attention.

The incident at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard Hotel allegedly took place around 1 am on Friday, September 10. G-Eazy was charged with assault and issued a desk appearance ticket. He must appear in court at a later date.

Back in 2018, G-Eazy was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden on assault and narcotics charges following a fracas at another club. He was later sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $900 in restitution to the security guard he assaulted that day.

G-Eazy is presently preparing to release his next studio album titled These Things Happen Too. The project is set to arrive on September 24 via RCA Records. These Things Happen Too is the sequel to 2014’s These Things Happen.