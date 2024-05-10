G-Eazy Recalls “Life-Changing” Surprise Dinner With Jay-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500k” meme took over the internet for years. Social media users debated the two options like dueling sports teams. Apparently, G-Eazy had the chance to take part in option A.

G-Eazy recently appeared on Wave Sports + Entertainment Original’s 7PM in Brooklyn hosted by Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. The Bay Area-bred rapper reflected on dining with Jay-Z in New York while recording his second studio LP.

“I’m so locked in because I can taste it, I can feel it. I’m on the cusp of… I know what I’m sitting on and I’m locked in. I’m in New York and I’m at Quad [Studios] working and you can’t bother me with anything. Nothing matters besides tunnel vision of this,” G-Eazy said.

He continued, “And I’m in the last week of recording, finishing it and one of my managers, who’s a Jedi master, a legend in this industry, Gee Roberson goes like, ‘I’m pulling up. We’re going to dinner.’”

G-Eazy says his initial reaction was to stay focused on completing his album. Eventually, he agreed to join Gee Roberson for the mystery meeting.

“I still don’t know where we’re going or why the dinner. I’m not in New York to have dinner. I’m here to finish this. We’re going and the whole drive there, I’m like, ‘Brother, how are you going to tell me what?’” the “No Limit” rhymer stated.

Additionally, G-Eazy recalled, “We get to the spot and the hostess says, ‘Can I help you?” And [Roberson] goes, ‘Yeah, we’re at Sean Carter’s table.’ I’m like, ‘Dog, the f###?’”

He continued, “I sit down and it’s like [Jay-Z’s] in the corner and he just looks up at me and he’s like, ‘How’d you get here? What’s your story?’ I started panicking. But then we just got into the convo and it was a life-changing kind of evening.”