G-Eazy Tapped To Be Grand Marshall Of New Orleans Krewe Parade

Artist returns to his college town to take the lead one of its biggest festivities.

Rapper G-Eazy, who made a huge splash with his hit song “No Limit” featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, has been invited to be the Grand Marshall in the Krewe of Pygmalion’s parade in the city of New Orleans, according to BRProud.com.

On Monday, Jan. 15, the news was announced to the press, noting this is also like a homecoming for him. The artist is a Loyola University graduate.

The parade will happen on Saturday, Feb. 11, and will have 27 floats and more than 1,000 riders. Tickets can be bought here.

“We’re excited to kick off Mardi Gras 2023 with the biggest parade NOLA has seen from Pygmalion,” Captain Jack P. Rizzuto said, “Personally, can’t wait to be atop the Captain’s float, and to usher in another amazing carnival season with our Grand Marshall, fellow Loyola alum, and Pygmalion Fest headliner, G-Eazy.”

After the parade, the hitmaker will link up with Mannie Fresh, DJ Kelly Green, and others as performers at the annual Pygmalion Fest which will take place at The Sugar Mill.