G Herbo And Southside Slammed Online Over Funny Marco Interview: Comedian Accuses Rappers Of Breaking $30K Watch 

Funny Marco revealed he’s “upset” over a recent interview with G Herbo and Southside where they called him a “b####” and broke his $30K watch.

The rappers were guests on the latest episode of the comedian’s podcast Open Thoughts, which aired earlier this week (October 15). However, after watching the episode, viewers were left outraged over the guest’s treatment of their host.

In one clip circulating online, G Herbo repeatedly tells Funny Marco to “shut the f### up” when the podcaster points out his guests are talking amongst themselves. “F###### goofy,” Herbo added.

In another snippet from the show, the “PTSD” hitmaker throws a cup at Funny Marco.

G Herbo & Southside took over Funny Marco’s show 😂 pic.twitter.com/6AJtMMhThe — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) October 16, 2023

G Herbo throws a cup at Funny Marco 😭



pic.twitter.com/4953V7nHWy — Episodes (@episodesent) October 15, 2023

Marco acknowledged the backlash and shared his “upset” over how the interview went down.

“I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview,” he wrote on Facebook. “I was upset while it was going on but I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me I respect people on my show.”

He also explained, “I didn’t want to match they Energy” and intends to “just learn from that episode & move on.”

A commenter suggested G Herbo and Southside were “just going with your vibe,” but Funny Marco disagreed. “naw they broke my 30k watch and calling me a b####,” he replied. “I don’t talk to people like that.”

Many fans slammed G Herbo in the comments section of his Instagram post, sharing a clip from the podcast.

While some online defended G Herbo and Southside, many were disgusted over their treatment of Funny Marco. Check out some of the reactions below and watch the interview at the end of the page.

Edited out scene of the Funny Marco show with G herbo. Herb was drunk asf & had no business acting like that nor even there in that type of setting while intoxicated. The whole interview they was acting corny asl & lame. It’s obvious he got some type of animosity towards Marco. pic.twitter.com/xdBiZRTm9C — realness💅🏽🫶🏽 (@idragsforher) October 17, 2023

Ain’t G Herbo going to jail? He told the truth about Marco’s face but it’s probably no cure. Are they tribal markings or acne scars? pic.twitter.com/wsMcbXhzYt — LAY YO EDGES BIHHH (@TheeSovereignnn) October 17, 2023

They pulled a Marco on Marco and he didn’t know what to do. I think he trolling doe — Jizzle (@JizzleIsBack) October 16, 2023

Why Funny Marco acting like he don’t talk to people like that lmaooo https://t.co/BtDAmd5rOR pic.twitter.com/BuF4EFR991 — jmali✨ (@JBresean) October 17, 2023

Funny Marco got the patience of Christ cuz soon as that cup hit me pic.twitter.com/MaHC3QCZI2 — Reece (@DefaultReece) October 17, 2023

G Herbo don’t know we love Funny Marco? — CODIne (@SheaButtaBaddie) October 17, 2023

See if I was Marco I woulda started talking about n##### BMs. Let’s make it really weird lmao — 285 James Earl (@285Slim) October 16, 2023