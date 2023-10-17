G Herbo And Southside Slammed Online Over Funny Marco Interview: Comedian Accuses Rappers Of Breaking $30K Watch 

Funny Marco revealed he’s “upset” over a recent interview with G Herbo and Southside where they called him a “b####” and broke his $30K watch.
The rappers were guests on the latest episode of the comedian’s podcast Open Thoughts, which aired earlier this week (October 15). However, after watching the episode, viewers were left outraged over the guest’s treatment of their host.
In one clip circulating online, G Herbo repeatedly tells Funny Marco to “shut the f### up” when the podcaster points out his guests are talking amongst themselves. “F###### goofy,” Herbo added.
In another snippet from the show, the “PTSD” hitmaker throws a cup at Funny Marco.
Marco acknowledged the backlash and shared his “upset” over how the interview went down.
“I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview,” he wrote on Facebook. “I was upset while it was going on but I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me I respect people on my show.”
He also explained, “I didn’t want to match they Energy” and intends to “just learn from that episode & move on.”
A commenter suggested G Herbo and Southside were “just going with your vibe,” but Funny Marco disagreed. “naw they broke my 30k watch and calling me a b####,” he replied. “I don’t talk to people like that.”
Many fans slammed G Herbo in the comments section of his Instagram post, sharing a clip from the podcast.
While some online defended G Herbo and Southside, many were disgusted over their treatment of Funny Marco. Check out some of the reactions below and watch the interview at the end of the page.