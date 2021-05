G Herbo welcomed his new baby and now Fabolous is a grandfather!

G Herbo, while in the midst of so much legal controversy, welcomes a new baby.

The Chicago native took to his social media account to make the announcement. The caption next to his @nolimitherbo moniker was one black and white heart.

He posted a very simple black and white image of him cradling the child. Against his brown-tatted chest, the child’s balled-up fist is poking out of a white blanket.

Earlier this month, G Herbo hosted a baby shower with his child’s mom Taina Williams, who happens to be the step-daughter of rap legend, Fabolous and the daughter of his wife, Emily.

“A New Addition to THE FAMILY 🤎🤍 Congrats to Taina & Herb.. A Prince is on the way,” Fabolous wrote in come beautiful pictures of his family.

The new bundle of joy could be just what G Herbo needs to stay inspired.

On Tuesday, May 25, G Herbo entered a “not guilty” plea in his most recent charge during Zoom (from his Los Angeles home) hearing Tuesday with U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

G Herbo is being accused of being deceptive about his participation in an identity fraud scheme.

The rapper claimed that he did not know Antonio Strong during a 2008 interview with the FBI and the Secret Service, but the prosecution believes that they have evidence to show that not only was he in association with Strong but have proof that the relationship yielded him a luxurious lifestyle with fancy toys and privileges.

G Herbo also declared his innocence in his song, “Statement.”