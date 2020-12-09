G Herbo Makes Bail In $1.5 Million Fraud Case – With Conditions

(AllHipHop News)
Chicago Rapper G Herbo made his first appearance in front of a judge in a wild, $1.5 million fraud case.
The rap star appeared in front of a judge via Zoom and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.
G Herbo will be released on $75,000 bail, but he will not be allowed to travel internationally. The rapper, born Herbert Wright III, has been ordered to surrender his passport.
The judge also banned him from opening any new lines of credit, and he cannot sell any of the asset worth over $50,000.
G Herbo and five other associates, Antonio Strong aka -“T-Glo,” Joseph Williams AKA “Joe Rodeo,” Steven Hayes, and Demario Sorrells are named in a 14-count indictment claiming they ran a scam using stolen credit card information culled from the dark web.
The rapper and his allegedly crisscrossed the country in private jets stayed in luxury hotels and took vacations, all at the expense of a variety of businesses.