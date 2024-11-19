G Herbo Explains To Kai Cenat How He’s Using Dad’s Recent Passing As Motivation

G Herbo opened up about his grief and resilience during an emotional appearance on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream.

The Chicago rapper took a moment to deliver a powerful motivational speech that left fans and viewers stunned, particularly when he revealed that he had just lost his father two weeks ago. As G Herbo spoke over the live instrumentation of guitarist Flawed Mangoes, whose music Cenat has been using as the backdrop of his popular motivational speeches segment, he exuded a sense of unwavering faith that was palpable.

“You got to believe, man. It’s for you,” G Herbo started off. “That’s for you out there watching. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

“I just lost my pops two weeks ago, two and a half weeks ago. I still found a reason to get up and smile, to get up and work to provide for my family to be there for my children.”

In an emotional moment, G Herbo’s voice cracked as he spoke about his son’s reaction to the mention of his grandfather. His oldest son, who was sitting beside him, began to tear up.

“My son, he crying because I’m talking about his grandfather, but it’s OK man,” G Herbo reassured his viewers, visibly moved by the moment. “Family first, you know, miss your pop up. It’s OK, man. He living through you, son. He hit with us every step of the way.”

Herbo took a deep breath and continued, emphasizing that his father’s legacy would live on through his family as he vowed to keep moving forward despite the grief.

“Family first,” he repeated. “He living through you, son. He hit with us every step of the way.”

But the speech wasn’t just about loss—it was about perseverance and the importance of believing in yourself. G Herbo went on to detail his rise from humble beginnings, reflecting on his journey from a 15-year-old kid making music to a 29-year-old Grammy Award-nominated artist.

“I started doing music when I was 15, 16 years old,” he said. “Now I’m 29 years old. I take care of my whole family. I made my mom retire when she was still working in retail. That was about nine years ago. My mom hasn’t worked since.”

The rapper’s words carried a message of hope and self-determination.

“No matter what I’m going through, I always find a reason to just keep my head high,” he told his fans. “You’ll never really know what I got going on because I feel like I’m destined for anything that I go through.”

The heartfelt speech culminated in a final call to action: “Believe in God. Always put God first. Know that it’s for you out there to.”

Despite the circumstances, G Herbo appears to be handing it all in stride and is in a better mental state than he was earlier this year, when he broke down in tears during an interview with the father of his deceased friend Lil Greg. Greg was a close friend of G Herbo and a fellow Chicago native. He was part of the No Limit clique and was well known in Chicago’s South Side. Lil Greg played an important role in G Herbo’s life and influenced his music, as Herbo often mentioned him in his songs and interviews.

Lil Greg was shot and killed in 2018 while sitting in a barbershop in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago. Reports indicate he was the victim of a targeted shooting. The circumstances surrounding his death underscore the violence that many individuals in Chicago face, something G Herbo often reflects on in his music.