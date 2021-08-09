G Herbo Defense Team Asks For More Time To Review Boatload Of Evidence In Fraud Case

Investigators turned over a mountain of evidence they plan to use against G Herbo and other men charged with running a nationwide, multi-million dollar scam!

Lawyers for G Herbo continue to negotiate with the Feds to strike a possible plea deal in a nationwide fraud case involving the rap star.

G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, is one of five defendants charged with buying credit card numbers off of the dark web and then bilking businesses out of millions of dollars worth of goods and services.

Investigators claim the ring used the stolen credit card numbers to book luxury jets, stay at posh resorts, rent luxury vehicles and even purchase expensive puppy dogs.

Last week, the Feds revealed they have a mountain of evidence the Chicago rapper’s lawyers are still sifting through.

In addition to seizing two of G Herbo’s cell phones, investigators turned over 108,335 documents for the defense teams to review.

Some of the evidence includes text messages taken from the rapper’s phones, as well as numerous social media posts and direct messages from the various defendants.

Investigators have also provided Grand Jury exhibits and testimony, search warrant applications, affidavits, warrants, and reports of interviews of the defendants.

Despite the amount of evidence the government has against G Herbo and the defendants, acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell admitted it was too soon to determine whether the case will be resolved with guilty pleas.

If the case does go to trial, the government expects it to last approximately four weeks.

In addition to G Herbo, Antonio Strong aka “T-Glo,” Joseph Williams AKA “Joe Rodeo,” Steven Hayes, and Demario Sorrells are charged in a 14 count indictment.

G Herbo pleaded not guilty to identity theft, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges.

The rapper is also charged with lying to the FBI and the Secret Service during an interview on November 24, 2018.

The government claims G Herbo lied when he said he had never received any money from Strong, and that he had no relationship with him at all when the pair were allegedly running their scams since 2016.

G Herbo has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well. He is currently free on a $75,000 bond.