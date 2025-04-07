G Herbo Reveals Hospitalization In Warning About New Flu Strain As Another Viral Outbreak Looms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G Herbo isn’t the only person who has been hospitalized recently due to the flu.

G Herbo has uncovered his own recent health crisis while attempting to warn his fans and followers about the dangers of viral infections plaguing the United States.

On Sunday (April 6), the Chicago-bred rapper appeared to reveal he may have been hospitalized recently while issuing a warning via his Instagram Story. In addition to sharing a photo from a hospital bed with an electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) in view, the PTSD lyricist urged his followers not to overlook the dangers of the newly mutated influenca (flu) virus.

“Y’ALL BE SAFE OUT HERE BRO THIS NEW FLU STRAND AIN’T NO JOKE,” G Herbo wrote in the story post.

G Herbo’s warning shouldn’t only be taken seriously because he has been hospitalized, but also, due to the data backing up his call to action to heed the threat level of this year’s flu season. According to the official CDC website, while “seasonal influenza activity continues to decline” there could be up to several more weeks of flu activity. Additionally, the 2024-2025 season has been classified as the first “high severity season” since the 2017-2018 season and nearly 13,000 patients were admitted to the hospital this past week due to the flu.

It’s also worth mentioning yet another virus outbreak is threatening to drastically affect the nation amid G Herbo’s hospitalization. A CNN report revealed a second child has died amid the worsening measles outbreak in Texas, prompting a visit from US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The school-aged child passed away at a hospital in Lubbock after suffering complications from the virus. Officials confirmed the child was unvaccinated and had no known underlying health issues. The child’s funeral was held Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away,” UMC Health System Vice President Aaron Davis said in a statement.

Secretary Kennedy traveled to West Texas to support the grieving families and assess the situation.

“My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief,” he wrote Sunday in a post on X.

Kennedy announced that the Department of Health and Human Services is working closely with Texas officials and has deployed CDC teams to the region. He also emphasized the importance of vaccinations, stating, “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.”

CNN: Parents are giving their children a "toxic level" of Vitamin A instead of the Measles vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Kiy5qAOmPe — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 28, 2025

See the report above for additional details on the measles outbreak.