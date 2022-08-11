G Herbo Threatens To Fight A Heckler Over His Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chicago-bred rapper G Herbo apparently had a run-in with someone looking to get some clout off his name. The father of three directly responded to the agitator on camera.

The Icewithinmedia TikTok account shared a video of G Herbo addressing another man in public. According to the clip, the person holding the camera appeared to ignite the back-and-forth.

“How badly would I beat your ass?” the unidentified cameraperson asked Herbo. The PTSD album creator was holding one of his children at the time.

G Herbo quickly fired back, “My son will beat your ass. F### you talking about, n####?” As the heckler started to respond, the rapper shouted, “I want you to say something crazy about my son. I’ll knock your ass out right now.”

It is not clear when or where the incident with G Herbo took place. Icewithinmedia’s video has collected more than 4 million views since arriving on TikTok yesterday.

As of press time, G Herbo has not publicly addressed the confrontation. However, he did post several photos of himself with his two sons – Yosohn and Essex – on Instagram last night.

Ariana Fletcher, Herbo’s ex-girlfriend, gave birth to Yosohn in 2018. Essex is the son of the rap star’s current partner, Taina Willams. The couple is also the parents of a newborn girl named Emmy Love.

G Herbo is mostly using his social media accounts to promote his upcoming headlining appearance at Bulls Fest 2022 in Chicago during Labor Day weekend. Additionally, the Republic recording artist hit the stage at the Rolling Loud Miami festival last month.