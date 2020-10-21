G Herbo To Perform At “From TheBasement To The Ballot” Voters Awareness Livestream Concert

(AllHipHop News)
The LA-based creative agency TheBasement Series has teamed up with Audiomack to present “From TheBasement to the Ballot” event. Actress/comedian Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown will host the livestream that focused on educating Gen Zers and first-time voters about the upcoming Presidential Election on November 3.
“We pride ourselves on helping artists create moments that move their music forward. But in this current climate, it’s all about moving the vote forward,” says Jason Johnson, Audiomack’s VP, of Marketing & Brand Strategy. “We’re excited to partner with TheBasement Series on this initiative to help bring more awareness to this year’s Presidential Election and ensure younger voters have the resources that they need to make their voices heard.”
Chicago-bred rapper G Herbo is set to perform his new “election-charged” single “Demands” for the first time at “From TheBasement to the Ballot.” Rising performers Kaash Paige, Kalan.Frfr, Ambré, and Peter $un were tapped to be part of the lineup as well. DJ Millie will provide the sounds.
Additionally, there will be a “teen summit” style roundtable discussion featuring the artists, TV/Film producer Anthony Rose, AHF Stand Against Hate representatives Lauren Hogan and Theresa Gio, and Yes On Prop 21 representative Rene Moya. Viewers will also get a first look at Puma’s new VOTE t-shirt which was designed by Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“To first create a platform that highlights emerging artists and now to produce a show that encourages artists and creatives to vote and take a stand; the feeling is indescribable!” says TheBasement Series Founder Ericka Coulter. President of TheBasement Series, Zoey Davies, adds, “Not only will TheBasement Series continue to grow as a company and a platform, but we know the purpose for it is so much bigger than us.”
“From TheBasement to the Ballot” will stream live Wednesday, October 21 on Audiomack’s Twitch channel beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.