Swedish Rapper Gaboro Shot Dead In Unbelievably Bold Attack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swedish Hip-Hop artist Gaboro, known for his masked persona, was fatally shot in Norrköping, leaving a shaken music community and unanswered questions.

Swedish rapper Gaboro was fatally shot in a multi-story car park in Norrköping, southeast of Stockholm, earlier this week.

Known for concealing his identity with a ski mask and sunglasses, the popular Swedish Hip-Hop artist, was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a hospital.

Fellow artists and fans have taken to social media to honor the 27-year-old rapper, with emotional tributes pouring in.

Swedish DJ Alan Max shared a photo of himself with Gaboro, stating, “Have no words,” while rapper Imenella posted a heartfelt message, saying, “Rest in peace.”

Authorities have confirmed an unsettling video circulating online that appears to document the shooting.

The footage, seemingly captured by the assailant with a body-mounted camera, shows someone brandishing a handgun and firing multiple shots within the parking structure.

Swedish police have acknowledged the video and stated that it is now part of their investigation. No arrests or suspects have been named at this stage.

Gaboro rose to prominence with the 2024 single Harki, which amassed more than 11 million Spotify streams. His artistry and enigmatic public persona earned him a strong following, but his untimely death echoes similar tragedies in Sweden’s Hip-Hop community.

In June, rapper C.Gambino—crowned Sweden’s Hip-Hop Artist of the Year weeks earlier—was also killed in a shooting.

Another case that shook the nation was the death of award-winning rapper Einar, who was gunned down in October 2021 amid gang-related tensions.